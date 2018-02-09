Evening snowfall could lead to some slick roads

Although it isn't going to snow a lot, what does come down could be enough to make roads a bit slick.

For those planning to hit the roads tonight, you're going to want to take it extra slow.

There are several icy spots thanks to the snow and freezing temperatures.

Drivers are reminded to give themselves enough space from the car in front of you and be prepared to give yourself enough distance to stop well ahead of time.

This comes on the heels of this week's wintry storm, where MassDOT had more than 1,200 crews clearing and treating the state roads.

This weekend, we are expecting milder temps with rain, so there may be a touch of freezing rain, which is another thing to be mindful of.

Crews were seen Friday salting and sanding the roads and there isn't any major accidents reported due to weather at this time.

Of course, it's always a good idea to take it slow.

