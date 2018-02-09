Springfield Police seeking robbery suspect - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Springfield Police seeking robbery suspect

By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Police in Springfield are looking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that on Wednesday, January 17, a suspect robbed the Subway restaurant on Boston Road.

Walsh added that the suspect implied there was a weapon and threatened to shoot the employee before getting away with cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6355 or 'Text-a-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

