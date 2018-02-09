Two brothers facing charges following Springfield traffic stop

Two brothers are facing a long list of charges after a traffic stop in Springfield.

Mass. State Police said that Wednesday night, troopers on-patrol pulled over a 2006 Infiniti sedan for speeding near Allen Street and Bradley Road.

After a brief investigation, the two men in the car - identified as Sylvain Gelin and Warren Gelin - were taken out of the car and a trooper conducted an investigation of places in the car that were easily accessible by the pair.

The trooper reportedly saw what could be a gun in the glove compartment, at which point, both men were read their rights and placed under arrest.

State Police recovered a Glock 35 Gen4 handgun that was loaded with nine 40-caliber rounds from that glove compartment. Investigators learned that that gun had been reported stolen out of Vermont.

State Police also said that a shoe box was found that contained a "large quantity of green vegetable matter that is consistent with marijuana."

Both men were taken back to the state police barracks in Springfield where they were again read their Miranda rights and charged with the following:

Improper storage of a firearm

Receiving stolen property greater than $250

Illegal possession/carrying of a firearm

Possession of a firearm without an FID card

Carrying a loaded firearm

Possession of ammunition without an FID card

Possession of a Class D substance with intent to distribute

Committing a drug violation near a school

Felony possession of a firearm

Failure to wear a seatbelt

Warren Gelin is facing an additional charge of committing a firearms violation with two prior drug crimes.

Sylvain Gelin, who state police said was the driver, is also charged with marked lanes violation, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, speed greater than reasonable for conditions, improper turning, refusing to identify self, and obstruction of justice.

Bail was set for Sylvain Gelin at $10,000, while Warren Gelin was held without bail.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.