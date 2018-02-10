Longmeadow man sentenced to jail for having Irish bank account - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Longmeadow man sentenced to jail for having Irish bank account

Posted: Updated:
(photo MGN-Online) (photo MGN-Online)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A Longmeadow man is sentenced to six months in federal prison for failing to report an account of over $2 million in an Irish bank.

U.S. District Court judge Mark Mastroianni also ordered 50-year-old Michael Fitzgerald to pay a penalty of more than a million dollars.

Fitzgerald is the owner of a local roofing company.

An investigation found that he held bank accounts with the Bank of Ireland, which by 2012 held a combined balance of over $2 million.

