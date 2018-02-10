Longmeadow man sentenced to jail for having Irish bank account

A Longmeadow man is sentenced to six months in federal prison for failing to report an account of over $2 million in an Irish bank.

U.S. District Court judge Mark Mastroianni also ordered 50-year-old Michael Fitzgerald to pay a penalty of more than a million dollars.

Fitzgerald is the owner of a local roofing company.

An investigation found that he held bank accounts with the Bank of Ireland, which by 2012 held a combined balance of over $2 million.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.