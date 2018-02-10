Cloudy skies with a shower this afternoon. Rain becomes steady tonight

Temperatures will run above normal this weekend but it will be rather unsettled with shower chances increasing this afternoon. Rain is likely tonight into tomorrow afternoon as a series of low pressure systems ride along a front stalled to our south.

We've got an unseasonably warm day on the way for today with highs climbing into the upper 40s to around 50! Unfortunately, not much for sunshine as an overcast sky will dominate the day. A light wind out of the south-southwest will keep dew points higher and a few showers are possible on occasion, but the day won't be a washout. Showers become more likely by this evening as a creeping front makes its way back into southern New England.

A slow-moving and almost drifting frontal boundary will be the big player this weekend for our weather. A few areas of low pressure will move along this front, bringing waves of precipitation. Rain becomes likely tonight and will continue through Sunday afternoon. A half inch of rain is likely with a few spots nearing an inch. Rain should be heavier farther southeast into RI, eastern CT and southeast Mass. It will be a raw day Sunday with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

A cold front will move east early Monday morning with a few rain and snow showers, then lingering clouds for most of the day. Temperatures won't move much and we return to the low 40s. It does get colder Monday night with clearing skies allowing temps to bottom out in the teens for most. High pressure will give us some sunshine early Tuesday, but an upper level system will bring clouds back for the afternoon and some scattered snow showers for Tuesday night.

Clouds diminish Wednesday and models are hinting at milder temperatures with highs near 50. This trend continues Thursday with temps possibly getting even milder ahead of a cold front. This front will bring rain showers that may change to a wintry mix before ending early Friday morning. Temps look chilly to end the week