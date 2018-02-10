Reported fire at USPS Bulk Mail Center in Springfield

Police and fire crews were called to the USPS Bulk Mail Center Saturday morning in Springfield after some machinery caught fire.

Western Mass News spoke with Springfield Police shortly after 7:30 a.m. about the fire and learned that officers were on scene checking out the situation and that it appeared to be "minor."

The Springfield Fire Department Tweeted out the following just after 8:30 a.m.

" # workingfire 1800 Page Blv at the Bulk Mail Center."

Dennis Leger, Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, reports the fire started under a conveyer belt.

The cause? "Friction heat," Leger explained to Western Mass News.

We did check out the Bulk Mail Center this morning on Page Boulevard, but our crew did not find any police or firefighter activity.

The Springfield Fire Department confirmed that firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

No injuries have been reported in connection with this incident.

