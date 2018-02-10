Chesterfield Police respond to rollover crash

Chesterfield police and fire responded to a rollover crash just after noon Saturday.

Police say the 28 year old was rounding a corner and over corrected.

She went off the side of the road and rolled onto her side and climbed out on her own.

Police tell Western Mass News she had minor injuries and was taken to Cooley Dickinson hospital for evaluation.

