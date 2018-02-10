Springfield celebrates Chinese new year at Boland Elementary School

Students of Springfield's Startalk program celebrated Chinese New Year a few days early today.



The Boland Elementary School gym was transformed into a variety of activities to celebrate the Lunar New Year which begins next Friday.

Kids had a chance to create Chinese lanterns, practice calligraphy, origami and have their pictures taken with their parents.

The event was an opportunity to learn more about the Chinese culture and this new year which is the year of the dog.

"It's a fun time because you get to start over a New Year," said student Alexander Rachele.

Kids also created red envelopes which traditionally are stuffed with lucky money and positive wishes for new years day.

