Fifth annual Winterfest brings families to Nashawannuck pond

The fifth annual Winterfest at Nashawannuck pond in Easthampton offered a slew of activities to keep the entire family entertained.

Dave Rothstein has been making snow sculptures for decades.

"I try to come out here every Winterfest to do a snow sculpture just to spread the joy of winter," said Dave Rothstein.

But today, mother nature made his job pretty tricky.

"Today is going to be a big slushy mess because it's going to be about 50 degrees and rain so I keep my expectations low," said Rothstein.

Residents say its events like this that make Easthampton one-of-a-kind.



Today's festival aims to raise awareness about keeping the Nashawannuck pond clean and maintained.

All activities are free but any funds raised today will go to the the Nashawannuck pond steering committee.

They work year round to keep the body of water clean and accessible for all to enjoy.

