Former baseball player from Springfield turns 100 years old

A former baseball player from Springfield turned 100 years old today!

He celebrated with city officials.



Mayor Sarno joined Anthony King and his family for his birthday.

King played on the historic American legion post 21 team of 1934.

His nickname was "Slugging 2B Tony King."

The team's claim to fame was for giving up a tournament when one of their teammates wasn't allowed to play, because he was African American.

