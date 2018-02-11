Worcester man arrested for alleged assault and battery on local police

Monson police arrested a man early Saturday morning after multiple calls of someone banging on doors and windows around Main Street.

Police report that they had to use Tasers and OC spray after the suspect fought back violently when being detained.

"Once the individual was safely handcuffed, officers located a knife in his jacket pocket," explained the Monson Police Department

Police say the 44-year-old from Worcester, who they did not immediately name, is being charged with Disturbing the Peace, Assault With a Dangerous Weapon, 2 counts of Assault and Battery on a Police Officer, and Resisting Arrest. There was also an active warrant for his arrest.

His bail is set at $10,000.

"One of the officers involved in this incident was treated for exposure at a local hospital as a result of the subject spitting into his face and eyes during the encounter," noted Monson police.

The Palmer Police Department also assisted Monson with the arrest.

