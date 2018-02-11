West Springfield police look for suspect in F.L. Roberts robbery

West Springfield police are asking for your help to identify the suspect of an armed robbery. Do you know who this person is?

Police tell Western Mass News that the man in the photos is believed to have robbed the F.L. Roberts car wash on Memorial Ave.

Police say it happened on Friday around 6 p.m.

Authorities say the suspect was last seen running east down New Bridge Street.

He is described as heavier set, black male, about 6 feet tall.

If anyone has any information, you are asked to call police. The West Springfield Police Department can be reached at 413-263-3210. You may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.