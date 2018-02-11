A wet end to the weekend. Rain could be heavy at times

Rain is likely today into tonight as a series of low pressure systems ride along a front stalled to our south. Rain will be heavy at times tonight and there will also be areas of dense fog. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties until 10 am this morning. Drier air will move in for the start of the work week.

A slow-moving and almost drifting frontal boundary continues to be the big player for our weather. A few areas of low pressure will move along this front, bringing waves of precipitation. Rain will be likely once again today into tonight with the rain heavy at times. The heaviest rain looks like it will take place farther southeast into RI, eastern CT and southeast Mass. It will be a raw day today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

The rain will come to an end tonight but skies remain mostly cloudy with areas of fog. Lows tonight will drop back into the lower 30s. We will start out with mostly cloudy skies tomorrow morning but we will see some sunshine by the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will rise into the upper 30s and lower 40s. It does get colder Monday night with clearing skies allowing temps to bottom out in the teens for most. High pressure will give us some sunshine early Tuesday, but an upper level system will bring clouds back for the afternoon and the chance for some scattered snow showers for Tuesday night.

Clouds diminish Wednesday and models are hinting at milder temperatures with highs near 50. This trend continues Thursday with temps possibly getting even milder ahead of a cold front. This front will bring rain showers that may change to a wintry mix before ending early Friday morning. Temps look chilly to end the week.

