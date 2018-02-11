Police are warning drivers of icy conditions on unpaved roads

Hazardous driving conditions on unpaved roads in parts of western Mass. this morning, police are warning.

Both the Tolland Police Department in Hampden County, and the Shutesbury Police Department in Franklin County, are warning drivers that unpaved roads are "extremely hazardous."

Both police departments posted the notice to their Facebook pages at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

In Tolland, the DPW is asking all motorists to avoid non-essential travel on unpaved roads today.

"They have been out attempting to treat the roads and will advise on an update," Tolland police noted.

In Shutesbury, police there reported that the Highway Department has been out sanding, however...

"The rain is washing the sand from these roads making driving on the unpaved roads extremely hazardous."

Police also reported that center portion of the unpaved section of Cooleyville Road in Shutesbury has been closed until conditions improve.

"Icy conditions on the Town's dirt roads will remain hazardous until precipitation stops. If you must drive, please use extreme caution. Don't put yourself or others at risk," Shutesbury police explained.

Emergency response was expected to be delayed as well due to the road conditions.

