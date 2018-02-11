Subway robbery suspect sought by Springfield police

If you recognize this individual, Springfield police would like to hear from you. This person is wanted in connection to a robbery at a Subway back in January.

Police released the photos on Friday seeking the public's assistance saying in part:

"This person got away with cash after threatening to shoot (weapon implied) the employee."

The robbery occurred at around 5:40 p.m. at the Subway on Boston Road on Wednesday, January 17th.

If you have any information that could help officers with this case please contact the Springfield Police Major Crimes Unit at 413-787-6355 or text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.

You can also send a message to the Springfield Police Department on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.