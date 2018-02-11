Women stranded in icy flooded waters at Springfield cemetery rescued

Two women who became stranded in a vehicle at St. Michaels Cemetery in Springfield Sunday had to be rescued by firefighters.

Springfield Fire Department Dennis Leger, Aid to the Fire Commissioner Bernard "B.J." Calvi, reported the rescue to Western Mass News just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

The women were 87-years-old and 89-years-old.

The 4 door sedan stalled out in icy flooded waters in a section of the road in the cemetery. This was amidst weather conditions that left the region with heavy downpours at times on Sunday.

"They were removed safely with no injuries reported," Leger told Western Mass News.

St. Michaels Cemetery is located at 1601 State Street.

