Sink hole prompts lane closure on Mass Pike in Chicopee

State Police have closed the right lane Eastbound on the Mass Pike in Chicopee due to a large sink hole in the breakdown lane.
State Police told Western Mass News the sink hole is located by the Connecticut River bridge near interchange 4.
As a precaution, the right lane will be closed until repairs have been made.
