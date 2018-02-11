Sink hole prompts lane closure on Mass Pike in Chicopee - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

TRAFFIC ALERT

Sink hole prompts lane closure on Mass Pike in Chicopee

Posted: Updated:
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

State Police have closed the right lane Eastbound on the Mass Pike in Chicopee due to a large sink hole in the breakdown lane.

State Police told Western Mass News the sink hole is located by the Connecticut River bridge near interchange 4.

As a precaution, the right lane will be closed until repairs have been made.

