1 transported after shooting on Calkins Rd. in Palmer

One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting on Calkins Road in Palmer around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Western Mass News was told the victim was transported to Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer. There is no word on their condition.

No arrests have been made yet, and Palmer Police Lt. Burns would like to reassure that there is no reason for the public to panic.

Jim Leydon, Spokesperson for the Hampden D.A.'s office said State Police assigned to the D.A.'s office are assisting Palmer Police with the investigation.

Calkins Road was closed for several hours while police investigated. The area has since been reopened.

Further information on the shooting has not been provided.

