One dead, two arrested following reported home invasion in Palmer

Investigators have released new information into a weekend incident in Palmer.

James Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's office, said that Palmer Police received a call Sunday night reporting that a man had been shot at 1180 Calkins Road following what was believed to be a home invasion.

"The resident of 1180 Calkins Road, Dimitri Bryant, 21, of Palmer, had been involved in an incident where the deceased entered the home with what appears to be the intent to commit an armed robbery," Leydon explained.

The alleged assailant was found with a gunshot wound and taken to Baystate Wing Hospital where he was pronounced dead. That person's identity has not yet been released.

Palmer Police secured the scene, which reportedly contained a firearm and a heavy smell of marijuana.

Investigators obtained and executed a search warrant. During that search, 20 pounds of marijuana, THC products, packaging supplies, and $32,875 was seized.

Bryant was arrested on a charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He was arraigned Monday in Palmer District Court. Bail was set at $10,000 with conditions including he turn in his passport, stay in Massachusetts, report to probation weekly, and stay drug and alcohol free.

Leydon added that a possible accomplice to the deceased, 39-year-old Samuel Comstock of Palmer, was taken into custody for unrelated warrants and was found with an illegal shotgun in his bedroom.

The investigation remains ongoing and more charges could be filed.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.