One injured, one arrested following Palmer shooting

Police have released new information into a weekend incident in Palmer.

Palmer Police said that they were called to a reported disturbance at a Calkins Road home around 6 p.m. Sunday.

When officer arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Western Mass News was told the victim was transported to Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer. There is no word on their condition.

Police said that a second male subject has been charged with possession of Class C and Class D drugs with intent to distribute and is being held on $50,000. That person's identity has not yet been released.

Calkins Road was closed for several hours while police investigated. The area has since been reopened.

The incident remains under investigation by Palmer Police and state police detectives assigned to the Hampden County District Attorney's office.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.