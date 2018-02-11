Rain tapering off tonight. Drier air moves in for the start of the work week

After a wet weekend rain will finally begin to taper off tonight but we will remain mostly cloudy with some areas of fog. Drier air will move in for the start of the work week.

The rain will come to an end tonight but skies remain mostly cloudy with areas of fog. Lows tonight will drop back into the lower 30s. We will start out with mostly cloudy skies tomorrow morning but we will see some sunshine by the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will rise into the upper 30s and lower 40s. It will be a bit breezy during the afternoon with northwesterly winds between 10-15 mph with occasional gusts to 25 mph.

It does get colder Monday night with clearing skies allowing temps to bottom out in the teens for most as the winds diminish. High pressure will give us some sunshine early Tuesday, but an upper level system will bring clouds back for the afternoon and the chance for some scattered snow showers for Tuesday night.

Clouds diminish Wednesday and models are hinting at milder temperatures with highs near 50. This trend continues Thursday with temps possibly getting even milder ahead of a cold front. This front will bring rain showers that may change to a wintry mix before ending early Friday morning. Temps look chilly to end the week.



Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.