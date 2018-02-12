Dry, colder weather returns briefly

Rain and clouds are finally gone and clear skies have returned this evening. It will be a much colder night as strong high pressure builds in from the west. Temperatures drop into the middle teens by dawn with a few spots nearing single digits. Expect a lighter breeze to linger throughout the night as well.

High pressure will keep skies mostly sunny for Tuesday. Temperatures remain seasonably chilly under a northerly wind flow and temperatures only make it into the lower and middle 30s. High pressure moves offshore Tuesday night and some clouds will start moving back in as winds shift out of the south and southwest. Temperatures begin moderating, but we are still quite cold Tuesday night with lows in the teens to low 20s.

Temperatures return to the 40s on Wednesday under a partly cloudy sky and by Thursday, temperatures may very well jump into the middle and upper 50s ahead of a cold front! Under a strong southwesterly flow, we become unsettled for the end of the week and a few waves of showers are looking likely. The first batch of showers looks to come through Thursday morning, then another with our cold front early to midday Friday.

Much colder air will dive southward Saturday as a trough builds back into the Northeast. High temperatures may only make it to around freezing, but with dry air and lots of sunshine in place. Temperatures won’t stay too cold for too long and by Sunday, we are already back into the 40s as high pressure moves east and our winds again shift southwest. Showers and warmer temps return for the beginning of the week!

