Sunshine returns to kick off the week

After a rainy weekend the sunshine returns today! Clouds will slowly decrease this morning with plenty of afternoon sunshine. Temperatures today will reach into the the upper 30s and lower 40s. It will be breezy with a northwesterly wind between 10-20 mph with occasional gusts to 25 mph.

Tonight will be cold with clearing skies allowing temperatures to fall into the teens with winds diminishing. High pressure will supply us with plenty of sunshine tomorrow. It will be seasonable with highs in the middle 30s.

Temperatures will moderate for the rest of the week! Cold air will retreat back into Canada with temperatures reaching into the 40s on Wednesday with sunshine giving way to some late day clouds. A few showers will move through Wednesday night as a warm front pushes through. The milder air will surge into the northeast on Thursday with temperatures reaching well into the 50's! Cooler air will work in for the weekend but there is no snow or Arctic cold in sight!

