Chicopee Police: armed man held family members against their will

It was quite a scary start to the work week for a Chicopee neighborhood Monday morning after a man held his family at gunpoint inside their home.

That man was arrested and appeared in court just hours later.

Marvin Smith, 23, had just two words to say in court today: not guilty.

It comes after police said that he held his family at gunpoint inside their home on Fletcher Circle in Chicopee.

Police arrived in numbers around 2:30 a.m. today as neighbors looked on from their windows.

"My wife was already up. She was up looking out the window and she said Chicopee Police had blocked the intersection right there and there was a police officer crossing the street with an M16 walking around." said Steven Sykes.

State Police came in to assist, as well as two special Chicopee Police units, armed with rifles and shotguns, heading through the streets on foot to be sure Smith could not escape.

The tactical unit caught those on their daily routine off-guard.

"Four or five of them walking together, one might have looked like military gear. There must have been probably six cruisers I saw driving slowly," said Omar Adams.

Officers were able to get the two family members out unharmed and after two hours of negotiations and several attempts from Smith trying to flee, he finally came out the front door where he was cuffed by police.

The handgun was found in his backpack.

Western Mass News was there as Smith pleaded not guilty to possession of a firearm during a felony, disturbance while carrying a firearm, and two counts of assault with intent to murder on a person over 60 - a rather shocking development in a neighborhood not known for trouble.

"It's a quiet neighborhood. Nothing ever happens here. It's a circle, so there's not much traffic, so this is really unusual," Sykes added.



Smith's time in court not done just yet. He will be back in court later this week for a dangerousness hearing, but not before an opportunity to speak with an attorney before his next appearance.

