Two Ludlow women arrested on shoplifting charges

Two people are under arrest after allegedly trying to shoplift from a Chicopee store.

Police were called for a report of two shoplifters at Walmart on Memorial Drive just after 10 p.m. Friday.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that an officer arrived on-scene and began to speak with the suspects when one of them turned and fled the store right into the arms of another officer who was arriving for backup.

"It was determined both parties had taken 2 TV's, as well as other items, walked into a different part of the store, and began removing security sensors, then attempt to exit," Wilk added. The total value of the stolen items was over $1,225.

Police placed 22-year-old Miranda Lavender and 25-year-old Pamela Moffat, both of Ludlow, under arrest. Both are charged with shoplifting by asportation.

Both Lavender and Moffat are scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Chicopee District Court.

