Two people hospitalized following Palmer crash

Two people have been hospitalized following a fiery crash in Palmer.
Palmer Police said that around 3 a.m. Monday, officers were called to a two vehicle crash along Route 67 near the Warren town line.
Officers arrived to find one vehicle fully engulfed in flames and the other up on a guardrail.
The operators of both cars were taken to an area hospital with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
