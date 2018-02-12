Two people hospitalized following Palmer crash - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Two people hospitalized following Palmer crash

By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
(Photo provided by Palmer Police) (Photo provided by Palmer Police)
PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Two people have been hospitalized following a fiery crash in Palmer.

Palmer Police said that around 3 a.m. Monday, officers were called to a two vehicle crash along Route 67 near the Warren town line.

Officers arrived to find one vehicle fully engulfed in flames and the other up on a guardrail.

The operators of both cars were taken to an area hospital with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

