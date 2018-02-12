Hair loss may be tied to tight hairstyles

The 90's were a memorable decade, but years later, many women are suffering from hair loss because of their old habits like pulling back their hair super tight.

That decade was a time for epic hairstyles: slicked back ponys, crazy cornrows, and tight braids.

However, the damage may be back to haunt you.

"I've seen a significant uptick in my female patients women with hair loss," said Dr. Scott Boden with the Hair and Restoration Center of Connecticut.

That hair loss is known as traction alopecia.

"A result of tight pulling of the hair that's gone on for a period of time and then years later, hair can fall out and you can have permanent hair loss," Boden added.

Boden is a board certified hair transplant surgeon. He told Western Mass News that he's seeing a troubling problem amongst his patients.

"Women in their mid 30s when they were teenagers wore tight hair styles because it was popular in high school. Now, I see women come in with permanent patches of hair loss," Boden explained.

However, there is a solution for those of you who were influenced by celebrities.

"It involves taking the hair follicles from the back, dividing them under a microscope, and then meticulously implanting hair follicles one by one-by-one into areas where there's this permanent hair loss," do

The hair transplant has shown promising results for patients.

"Anyone who knows I've had lost hair there, they are so amazed at how much it grew and how healthy it looks and yeah, I'm really confident with any hairstyle I do now," said one of Boden's patients.

It takes a full year for the hair to fully emerge, but results begin appearing in only a couple of months. The hair that grows can then be treated like normal.

You may not realize the damage that you're doing to your hair with day-to-day styling, but there are things you can do to your hair to help prevent traction alopecia

"If there's a women watching who can advise her teenage daughter 'Hey loosen the braids, loosen the pony tail,' you can avoid the problem of traction hair loss," Boden said.

So anytime your hair becomes uncomfortable from a braid or ponytail, that's when it's too tight to a point of damage.

"This is not to suggest women shouldn't wear pony tails corn rows or braids just keep them lose," Boden added.

If you're beginning to see hair loss, especially in the area surrounding your face, you may be suffering from traction alopecia.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.