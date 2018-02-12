Massachusetts gas prices up 3 cents per gallon

BOSTON (AP) - The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts has risen 3 cents in the past week.

AAA Northeast reports Monday that self-serve, regular is now selling for an average of $2.56 per gallon. That price is 2 cents lower than the national average but 37 cents per gallon higher than self-serve, regular a year ago.

AAA spokeswoman Mary Maguire says the rise in prices in Massachusetts is in contrast with much of the country which is seeing stable or declining prices.

The auto club found a 34-cent range in prices for self-serve, regular, from a low of $2.45 to a high of $2.79 per gallon.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.