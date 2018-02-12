Holyoke Children's Museum working to keep kids safe from the flu

A week from now, children across western Massachusetts will be on February vacation.

With the flu at levels not seen since the swine flu epidemic of 2009, many are working to make sure the virus doesn't spread.

The Holyoke Children's Museum is one place getting ready for the rush.

A place like that - where kids of all ages come to play - can turn into a petri dish for the flu, but the museum works hard to keep it clean so the kids are safe.

Toys and lights and fun galore. The Children's Museum at Holyoke is a popular place to bring kids to learn and play in western Massachusetts.

However, with flu season in full swing, the staff works daily to keep the museum clean.

"Our routine steps - we have it professionally cleaned twice a week. We are constantly using Simple Green, Clorox wipes, wiping down surfaces," said the museum's executive director Susan Kelley.

Wiping down everything that little hands can touch and even going further like taking toys off the floor if they've been in a child's mouth. That way germs don't spread.

"We have bins where if a child puts something in their mouth, we put it in a bin and we wash it. We have volunteers that wash the fruits and veggies in the kitchen. The Light Bright pegs get washed once a week," Kelley explained.

The museum relys a lot on parents to take a toy away that may be germy and with the rush of kids expected during February break coming up, the museum is gearing up to wipe down.

"It's business as usual, but we are extra prepared with the Lysol spraying, wiping down surfaces with the Clorox wipes," Kelley added. Kelley told Western Mass News that she takes pride in how hard everyone works to keep the floor clean for kids to play safely. "We will never give up on that. It's a top priority for me," Kelley noted.

They use cleaners like Simple Green to clean the toys too, so if a little one does end up putting something in their mouth, they don't get sick from the chemicals.

