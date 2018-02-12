Weather causing pothole problems in W.Mass

If you've been out on the roads lately, you know there are potholes everywhere.

Local public works departments told Western Mass News they are doing what they can to try and fill them, but the weather we've had doesn't help.

Snowfall followed by mild temperatures and rain means trouble on the roadways and danger for drivers.



"We do pay taxes for the streets, so it is what it is," said Chicopee resident Edwin Campos.

Police in Orange and Southwick advised their residents to watch the road and be aware of potholes.



“It ruins my car. It ruins my wife’s car when we go out and I think they should be fixing it," said Springfield resident Juan Otero.



Otero told Western Mass News last year he and his wife dished out $700 for her car.



“We go try to fix it and it comes out of our pockets," Otero added.



Local auto repair shops said they are full of customers who have pothole damage.



If your car is damaged after striking a pothole, you can file a claim with the city or town if you can prove they were negligent.

