Couple donating wedding gifts to help Puerto Rico families

One Springfield couple is taking their wedding and turning it into a chance to help those who need it most.

Western Mass News introduced you to Sandra and Joe from Springfield.

They were planning a wedding in Puerto Rico, only to have their plans destoryed by Hurricane Irma.

The Western Mass News and Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad got to surprise the couple with a wedding, courtesy of The Log Cabin.

Now, the couple said that they want all gifts and possible donations they get to go to Enlace de Familias in Holyoke, an organization helping Puerto Rican families coming to western Massachusetts from Puerto Rico after the storms.

"They have such a great thing going on here, so why not donate some time and help give back. We had a huge blessing given to us, so we're giving back," said Sandra.

Joe added, "It's tough to say what we went through because it doesn't amount to what the people are going through. I would cancel my wedding a million times over if I could take away the pain that the people on the island are going through."

The couple's wedding is fast approaching in April.

If you would like to donate, you can CLICK HERE (please note 'Sandra and Joe's Wedding' in the 'Write a Note' field on the donation form)

