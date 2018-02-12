Woman speaks out after bring rescued from flooded car

The Springfield Fire Department were just doing their job, rescuing two elderly women from a flooded vehicle Sunday.

Tonight, we hear exclusively from one of the women who was in the car.

It was in St. Michael's Cemetery where two women sat in their car for nearly 30 minutes as water poured inside.

It was like nothing they'd ever experienced together before.

"God, I was scared to death," said Helen Dibble.

Sunday afternoon, the Springfield Fire Department rescued 79-year-old Helen Dibble and her 88-year-old sister from a flooded car.

"The water was coming up. It was up to the seat," Dibble added.

In a sit-down interview with Western Mass News Monday, Dibble told us it's been an eventful couple of days.

She wasn't in the mood to have her picture taken, but she wanted to tell her story.

"It was getting cold," Dibble said.

Every Sunday, Dibble said she picks her sister up for church. They then go to the cemetery, where many of their friends and family members are buried.

However, this weekend was different.

"She was going in to visit her husband," Dibble explained.

Heavy rains Sunday triggered flooded roadways across the valley.

Helen's car was not the only one to get stuck in the storm.

"Everybody said 'Why did you go out?' Well, you don't know my sister," Dibble said.

Dibble said that neither she nor her sister had a phone, when suddenly they were surrounded by water.

"All of a sudden, I was in the middle of it and the water kept coming up and up," Dibble noted.

Dibble said that they sat there for nearly 30 minutes until some good Samaritans stepped in and called AAA.

"She waited there until they came and the fire trucks were there. They waited there and took us home, which was very nice of them. If it weren't for them, I don't know what we would have done," Dibble said.

Luckily, no one was hurt and Dibble is just waiting to hear about the fate of her car.

"They're drying it out," Dibble explained.

Dibble said that she and her sister sat in the car alone, together, but they were surrounded by many loved ones in the cemetery. She said it's possible her sister's husband laughed as he watched over them.

