Steps to prevent illnesses that can come along with the flu

While the flu continues to make people sick all across the country, it's important to remember the illnesses that comes along with the flu can be dangerous too, like pneumonia.

"Its most often bacterial, although influenza can cause pneumonia," said Physician Assistant Louise Cardellina.



It can be spread from person to person and infects the lungs, but there is a vaccine out there that can help prevent pneumonia.



You should get the vaccine if you're 65 or older, and it needs to be done every five years to be effective.



It's recommended that those who are under 65 and smoke, have come down with pneumonia in the past, or if you don't have a spleen, or have other conditions that compromise your immune system, you should get the vaccine.



Health professionals told Western Mass News there are some medical conditions that could make a person suitable for a pneumonia shot.



"The populations and the risk factors are the people who should be getting them, and your primary care or a pharmacy will carry them," said Nurse Practitioner Hassen Borhot.



Doctors recommend that you talk with your primary care doctor about this vaccine if you think it might be beneficial.

