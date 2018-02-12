Bob's Bakery in Chicopee busy with paczki orders before Lent

It's a treat that's a favorite all year round, at anytime of the day, but the rush is on to get a paczki before Lent begins on Wednesday.

Bob's Bakery in Chicopee has been busy the last few days with paczki fanatics calling to place their orders.

Tuesday is the last day you can eat the donut-like filled pastry before Lent begins.



"We make the paczki all year round, it's not like we stop but that's very popular, the day tomorrow because of Mardi Gras is Tuesday," said Dorothy Czajka.



Paczki's are filled with a variety of flavors from blueberry, strawberry, lemon, apricot, apple, custard, or even cream cheese.

Czajka told Western Mass News they're made with a little bit of everything including a whole lot of love.



"Its a batter, dough, eggs, sugar, and made with love. Made by hand they are rolled, you have to give them time to grow, that's why they are so good," she said.

Calories aside, the options are endless at the corner bakery on Exchange Street in Chicopee.



Bob's Bakery recommends placing in your paczki orders as soon as you can. They will be open as early as 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

