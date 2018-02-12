Tips on how to prevent driving over potholes at night

Fluctuating temperatures and heavy rain over the weekend have really taken a toll on roads across western Massachusetts.

Potholes are popping up everywhere, and now, local auto repair shops are seeing a boom in business.

"You can't really see them especially when night fall hits. I have hit a couple during my time and I know how it is," said Justin Serrano.



In Chicopee, DPW crews were working on Fuller Road Sunday night after several cars were pulled over because they had blown out tires and damage from potholes.

At night, it can be difficult to spot potholes behind the wheel.

Ed Ennis with Wilbraham Tire and Auto said if you can avoid a pothole, do so, and if not, slow down before you hit it.



"Once you hit the pothole the damage is probably going to be done. The faster you hit it the more the tire compresses into the wheel and that's what does the damage to tire. The compression of rubber to metal, that's what bends the wheel and [costs] a lot of money," Ennis explained.



Don't brake directly over a pothole, because that can actually cause more damage.

Stay alert- and make sure to avoid pools of water on the roads.

"Anytime [you] see water, avoid it because that can mask it and I hit one myself a few days ago," Ennis noted.



If you happen to hit a pothole, Ennis told Western Mass News what to look for in your tires.



"Even if it doesn't go flat, look for bubbles in side wall. That's a weak spot in tire that needs to get replaced. You can even crack it. They need to be repaired if cracked. If they are cracked sometimes they can be replaced or put a weld in it but doesn't always hold," he added.



If you hit a pothole, you can report it to your city or town. In some cases, you can get reimbursed for repairs.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.