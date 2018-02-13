Sunny and seasonable today

It's a clear and cold start so dress warm as you head out the door. High pressure will keep skies sunny with highs reaching into the middle 30's, right about where we should for this time of year. High pressure moves offshore tonight with a few clouds moving back as the flow turns in out of the southwest.

Temperatures reach into the 40's tomorrow under a mixture of sunshine and clouds and by Thursday, temperatures will reach into the middle and upper 50s ahead of a cold front! A cold front will move through Friday with a few showers but we should still reach near 50.

Much colder air will dive southward Saturday as a trough builds back into the Northeast. High temperatures may only make it to around freezing, but with dry air and lots of sunshine in place. Temperatures won't stay too cold for too long and by Sunday, we are already back into the 40s as high pressure moves east and our winds again shift southwest. Showers and warmer temps return for the beginning of the week!