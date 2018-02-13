Trending milder, but a little snow could sneak in this weekend

High pressure gave us a sunny, seasonably chilly Tuesday with highs in the lower 30s for most. High clouds are around this evening and will increase overnight as our breeze shifts out of the south. We look dry for the morning commute, just a little cloudy with temperatures rising back through the upper 20s and into the low 30s. Clouds decrease in the afternoon under a southwest breeze and temps rise into the upper 40s.

Clouds roll back in Wednesday night, but if you’re headed out for Valentine’s Day, we are looking dry and cool with temps in the upper 30s. A few rain showers are possible by early Thursday morning along with some patchy fog as an upper level disturbance moves through along with rising temperatures. We get quite mild Thursday with highs hitting middle 50s at least! We are fairly cloudy and a bit dreary though, with only slight shower chances.

A cold front is on the way for late Thursday night and will bring a steadier rain to western Mass. Showers continue through Friday morning and temps stay well above freezing. Showers taper off in the afternoon and colder air holds off until the evening.

Our weather turns breezy, colder and dry Friday night and temps dip into the teens and low 20s by Saturday morning with a wind chill. Sunshine will return Saturday afternoon, but highs stay in the lower and middle 30s. Some long-range computer forecast models are hinting at a wave of low pressure developing and passing to our south Saturday night into Sunday morning with a swath of snow, but chances are still pretty low at this time. It is one to watch though.

We continue to transition back to above normal temperatures for early next week and there is a decent chance for record-highs mid to late week with some hints at 60s and even... 70s??

Copyright (2018) Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.