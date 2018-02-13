Palmer police searching for suspect

New information following the Monday’s home invasion in Palmer.

Police are looking for the public’s help to find Freddy Rosario, 36, of Springfield.

Palmer police tell Western Mass News that Rosario is believed to be an accomplice to the man who was shot and killed on Calkins Road.

He was last seen operating a black 2003 Dodge Ram pickup truck bearing Mass License Plate Registration 6JM113.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit at (413) 505-5993, or Palmer Police at (413) 283-8792.

