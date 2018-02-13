Crash involving state police cruiser closes part of Mass. Pike in Framingham

A portion of the Mass. Pike is closed following a crash involving a state police cruiser.

Mass. State Police said that emergency crews are currently at that multi-vehicle crash, which is along I-90 eastbound, near Exit 12 in Framingham.

All lanes in that area are currently closed.

State Police added that the trooper was injured, but those injuries are described as not serious.

There are other injuries reported, including one person who has serious injuries. A medical helicopter has been called to the scene.

Motorists are being advised to seek alternate routes.

