Mass. Pike in Framingham reopen following crash involving state police cruiser

A portion of the Mass. Pike is reopen following a crash involving a state police cruiser.

Mass. State Police said that emergency crews responded to that multi-vehicle crash, which was along I-90 eastbound near Exit 12 in Framingham, late Tuesday morning.

State Police added that the trooper was injured, but those injuries are described as not serious.

There are other injuries reported, including one person who has serious injuries. A medical helicopter has been called to the scene.

All lanes in that area were closed for a time, but they have since reopened.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved