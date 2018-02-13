MGM offers sneak peek at new gaming school

MGM’s Springfield casino is scheduled to open this fall and the hiring process is in full swing.

Among the jobs being filled are dealers at the gaming tables and today, MGM offered a preview of the soon to open Casino Career Training Institute.

The gaming school is located at 95 State Street.

The school is designed to help develop and train individuals interested in applying for gaming positions.

Mock gaming sessions are being offered to highlight what students will learn.

MGM Springfield is looking to hire 450 table games and poker dealers. That includes blackjack, craps, poker, and roulette.

"We are right now focused on the dealer school and we are hoping we get hundreds through the dealer school that will have an opportunity to come and join us full time," said MGM Springfield general manager Alex Dixon.

Those attending today are able to tour the classroom, meet instructors, and experience the curriculum firsthand.

MGM is also offering a tuition reimbursement for the gaming school. If you’re hired by MGM and work at the casino for a year, your tuition will be reimbursed.

Classes for the new gaming school start February 26.

