Person shot, killed in reported home invasion in Palmer identified

Officials have identified the man who was shot and killed in a reported home invasion in Palmer.

James Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's office, said that 48-year-old Benny Flores died from injuries he sustained during Sunday's incident.

Police were called to 1180 Calkins Road in Palmer on Sunday for a report of man who was shot following what is believed to be a home invasion.

"The resident of 1180 Calkins Road, Dimitri Bryant, 21, of Palmer, had been involved in an incident where Benny Flores, 48, of Springfield, entered the home with what appears to be the intent to commit an armed robbery," Leydon added.

Officers arrived and found Flores suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Baystate Wing Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A search of the Calkins Road home was conducted, during which investigators reportedly seized 20 pounds of marijuana, THC products, packaging supplies, and nearly $33,000.

Bryant was arrested on a charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Bail was set at $10,000 cash with release conditions.

"A suspected accomplice, Freddy Rosario, 36, of Springfield, was identified early on by law enforcement as is presently being sought by law enforcement," Leydon said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the state police assigned to the D.A.'s office at (413) 505-5993, Palmer Police at (413) 283-8792, or 'Text-a-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

