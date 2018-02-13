Fire destroys 200 year old house in Montgomery

A fire has destroyed a 200 year old home in Montgomery.
Mass. State Police Trooper Dustin Fitch said that emergency crews were called to 164 New State Road shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Fire officials on-scene told Western Mass News that the residents were not home when the fire broke out.
Mutual aide from Huntington, Southampton, and Westover all responded.
State troopers are on-scene assisting with traffic in the area.
Fire officials added that the home is a total loss and that no injuries were reported.
