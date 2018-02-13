Local fish markets busy prepping for Lent season

The secular and the sacred are colliding tomorrow as Christians observe Ash Wednesday which falls on the same day as the day for love - Valentine's Day.

The two traditions are bringing a big boost to some local businesses.

Masse's Seafood Restaurant will be reeling in the business this Ash Wednesday.

From scallops, to shrimp, to salmon, "We are getting ready for the Lent season and it's a great time of year for anyone who is religious to dedicate time to eat good, eat clean, eat seafood," said Patrick Goff, manager at Masse's Seafood Restaurant in Chicopee.

Goff said that they are expecting to move even more fish out of these doors because of those observing Ash Wednesday as well as the Valentine's Day holiday.

The National Retail Federation said that this year, Americans will shell out $19.6 billion for the heart-shaped holiday with $3.7 billion accounting for an evening out.

Goff told Western Mass News that they still have reservations for Wednesday night.

"Valentine's Day is going to be a good holiday for us. It's another big event in addition to Ash Wednesday," Goff added.

While Western Mass News was there today, orders came in for lobsters, set for pick up tomorrow.

"All the seafood we have in our market comes from Boston and it all comes in fresh because of a couple of items we can't get fresh. All New England favorites such as haddock, cod," Goff said.

And another big hit?

"Crab legs, lobsters," Goff added.

Beyond Wednesday, Masse's is prepared for the next six Fridays as Christians consume seafood per a thousand year old tradition.

