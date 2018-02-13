MGM Springfield looks to fill 3,000 jobs before fall

MGM’s Springfield casino will open this Fall and the casino giant is hiring.

With 3,000 people to be hired, there is plenty of opportunity.

On Tuesday, the Rebecca Johnson School held a career information event on all jobs available at the casino.

"I’m here to look for a new opportunity and another in I have a first job this would be my second job," said Raekwon Davis.

There's a wide variety of jobs available at the casino that range anywhere from working in the kitchen, hotel, engineering, and maintenance, to valet parking and general administration.

So far, MGM has hired 200 people.

"Most jobs are still available we encourage people to use our website, follow us on Facebook, go into skills smart and take a look at jobs coming and they will E- notify you if u sign up through skills smart when those jobs are actively posted," said Wanda Gispert with MGM.

The school on 95 State Street in Springfield will train dealers for blackjack, craps, poker and roulette.

Diane Garvey told Western Mass News she's looking to become a dealer with MGM after losing her job in sales.

"So in order to find a new career I looked at MGM an exciting way to start a whole new chapter," she said.

MGM is also offering a tuition reimbursement incentive.

If you’re hired as a dealer and work for MGM for a year you will be reimbursed for tuition costs.

Classes for the gaming school begin on February 26th.

Costs for gaming classes range from $199 to $599 depending on what game a dealer is trained for.

MGM told Western Mass News its average salary for a full time jobs averages about $45,000 a year.

They noted casino table dealers fall into that category.

For more information on jobs at MGM, visit the link here.

