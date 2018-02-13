Springfield College softball team welcomes 12-year-old recruit

A special little girl is ready to batter up for Springfield College’s pride softball team.

12-year-old Talia Soto is battling cancer, but nothing will stop her from swinging a bat.

On Tuesday she was deemed an honorary player on the roster and has everything she needs to succeed, both on and off the field.

"I’m really excited. I’m glad I got into this program, cause now all the softball team is my family now," said Soto.



She told Western Mass News she has started a new chapter in her life, and cancer won’t stop her from heading out on the field.

"I’m just so glad I’m out of the situation. Everything that I have been through has been really hard. I just felt really lost, and stuff. The worst part is chemo, and staying in the hospital," Soto added.

This was all a part of a nation non-profit organization called Team Impact where organizers match children with chronic illnesses to college sports teams.

"She just moved here, so knowing that we’re some of her first friends here in the Springfield area, that is really important to us," said softball player Kirsten Drobiak.



Soto told Western Mass News she is excited to be on the roster and looks forward to the team’s next dance break.

