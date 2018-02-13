Churches offer ashes to go in downtown Springfield

In less than 24 hours, Christians across the world will observe Ash Wednesday which marks the beginning of Lent and the 40 day season before Easter.



The occasion is often marked by attending a mass and receiving ashes, but for those who might be too busy there is another option in Springfield.



Several Episcopal churches will be stationed in downtown Springfield on Wednesday.

Reverend Fetz of St. Andrews in Longmeadow said the goal is to meet people so they can get their ashes to go.



"It's a reminder that God is everywhere and we need to be where the people are," he said.



You'll be able to find Reverend Fetz and the other clergy members in Court Square outside of Tower Square and Main Street from 7 to 9 a-m.



Reverend Fetz told Western Mass News ashes to go provides those who may work long hours a chance to be marked with the sign of the cross.



"Some people don't feel welcome inside a church building for a variety of reasons, and we get a variety of homeless people as well it's a great mix of people we get to pray with and offer the ashes to," he noted.



Overall, he said the reaction they get for doing this is positive.

"Every once and a while we will get someone typically a fellow Christian who says it's not appropriate to do it outside of a church building, but we have a great conversation and turn it into a positive one," he added.



Reverend Fetz said ash Wednesday is a day for reflection and that ashes to go is a blessing for him and the other clergy members.

