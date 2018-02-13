West Springfield seek to identify larceny suspect

West Springfield Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of stealing $200 worth of cigarettes.

Police told Western Mass News the theft occurred on February 8 at the Shell Gas Station on Riverdale Street.

The suspect allegedly requested $200 worth of cigarettes from the cashier and showed an Arkansas ID for proof of age.

Police said the man requested more cigarettes in order to distract the clerk, then fled in a vehicle that might have had Arkansas license plates.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip with West Springfield Police by calling 413-263-3210.

