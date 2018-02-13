Rear porch fire in Springfield under investigation

A fire that broke out on a back porch Tuesday afternoon in the Indian Orchard section of Springfield is under investigation.

Denis Leger, Executive Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner said crews responded to the fire on 259 Center Street around 1:14 p.m.

Leger noted the fire was quickly extinguished and luckily no one was hurt.

The fire caused under $5,000 in damage, according to Leger. The fire is under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.

