Dangerous new vaping trend popular among teens and children

There's a dangerous new twist to vaping, and it's picking up steam among teens and children.

It's discrete, addictive, and widely available.

The latest product in the e-cigarette empire is called Juul.

Juul is a nicotine vaporizer that can be easily disguised since it resembles a usb drive, which makes it an attractive option for high school students.

"More high school students use e-cigarette than regular cigarettes," said Dr. Douglas Johnson at Baystate Medical Center.

The days of smoking in the bathroom have evolved into 'juuling.'

School administrators are on the front lines in the battle to put an end to nicotine use.

"I think there is a real good collaboration between the nurses and the teachers and they are aware. The administration, they are all aware of what is going on in the building," said Karen Turmel, a Registered Nurse at Chicopee Public Schools.

One Juul cartridge is equivalent to an entire pack of cigarettes.

Now, school leaders are taking preventative steps and screening students who may be at risk of developing a habit.

"We're there to open a conversation so they have someone that they know they can go to talk to," Turmel noted.

The vaping industry has expanded steadily over the past five years, and their customer base includes a growing number of students.

"Now, over 10 percent of high school students are now using e-cigarettes," said Dr. Johnson.

A Juul vaporizer is easier to access than you might expect.

They are widely accessible online, and a starter kit costs just about fifty bucks.

The website does ask if the purchaser is old enough, but it is easy to evade the question with just a click of the mouse.